Short Interest in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Grows By 2,487.5%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 2,487.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Angel Pond Stock Performance

NYSE POND opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Angel Pond has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Institutional Trading of Angel Pond

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POND. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Pond in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Angel Pond by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Angel Pond in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Pond during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.