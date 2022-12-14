Short Interest in Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Declines By 77.6%

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Autoscope Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autoscope Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

Autoscope Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 533.39%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $62,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,428 shares in the company, valued at $795,708.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,161 shares of company stock valued at $107,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AATC. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autoscope Technologies by 41.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

