Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rises By 159.6%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 159.6% from the November 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Azenta Stock Down 1.3 %

AZTA stock opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. Azenta has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $104.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

About Azenta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

