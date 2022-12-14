Short Interest in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Rises By 44.7%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the November 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd Andrew Goergen sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $29,415 and sold 54,851 shares valued at $114,709. Corporate insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crexendo Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Crexendo by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 514,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXDO stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 23,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,483. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crexendo will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

