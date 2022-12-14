Short Interest in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Expands By 179.9%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, an increase of 179.9% from the November 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 60.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Digital Brands Group Stock Performance

DBGI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 627,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Digital Brands Group has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Brands Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Norwest Venture Partners XII LP now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 132,830 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

