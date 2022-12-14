Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 98.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

E.On Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. 16,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

Several research analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on E.On from €12.50 ($13.16) to €10.50 ($11.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded E.On from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on E.On from €12.00 ($12.63) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on E.On from €10.00 ($10.53) to €9.50 ($10.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

