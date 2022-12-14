Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Decreases By 75.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. 5,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

