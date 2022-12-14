Short Interest in Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Declines By 50.0%

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Golden Agri-Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS GARPY remained flat at $21.11 on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $25.68.

Golden Agri-Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.97%.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in Europe, China, India, Pakistan, the Middle east, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats.

