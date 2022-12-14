Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Increases By 585.7%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 585.7% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Harbor Diversified Price Performance
Shares of Harbor Diversified stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 28,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Harbor Diversified has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.
About Harbor Diversified
