Short Interest in Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Expands By 44.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the November 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 289.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $4.75) on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVREF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

