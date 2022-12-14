Short Interest in LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Decreases By 99.4%

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LondonMetric Property Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNSPF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LondonMetric Property from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

