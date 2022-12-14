Short Interest in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Declines By 25.6%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the November 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MRTN stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,614. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $324.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
