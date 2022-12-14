Short Interest in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Increases By 1,187.5%

NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,187.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NVAC remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. NorthView Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthView Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthView Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 689,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in NorthView Acquisition by 3.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 259,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in NorthView Acquisition by 29.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 178,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthView Acquisition by 5.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 600,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

