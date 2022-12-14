Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Declines By 23.2%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 35,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,214. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $15.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

