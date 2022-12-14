Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Declines By 28.7%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the November 15th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODV. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the third quarter worth $2,020,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the third quarter worth $1,205,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Osisko Development by 112.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 223,867 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the third quarter worth $771,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Development Trading Up 0.7 %

About Osisko Development

ODV traded up 0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.96. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of 3.84 and a 12 month high of 13.38.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

