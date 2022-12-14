Short Interest in Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Expands By 24.6%

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 947,300 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Quálitas Controladora alerts:

Quálitas Controladora Price Performance

Shares of Quálitas Controladora stock remained flat at $5.12 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Quálitas Controladora has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Quálitas Controladora Company Profile

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quálitas Controladora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quálitas Controladora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.