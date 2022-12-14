Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Declines By 23.9%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 146.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 20,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.