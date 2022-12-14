Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Declines By 27.6%

ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 564,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCOA remained flat at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,975. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. ScION Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 23.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 921,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 395.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 24.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 78,514 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 525.4% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 206,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth I by 176.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 5,229,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,784 shares during the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

