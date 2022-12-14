Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 72.8%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.
Scorpio Gold Price Performance
SRCRF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
