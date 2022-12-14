Short Interest in Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Decreases By 72.8%

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the November 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

SRCRF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 717 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

