Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Decreases By 26.0%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 243,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

SecureWorks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 99,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,098. The company has a market capitalization of $519.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

About SecureWorks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 4.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in SecureWorks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

