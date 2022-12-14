Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Decreases By 26.0%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 243,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
SecureWorks Price Performance
NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 99,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,098. The company has a market capitalization of $519.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.89. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.