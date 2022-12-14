Short Interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Expands By 25.3%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SPKB traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 5,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,680. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKB. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

