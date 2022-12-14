Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Decreases By 26.2%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,830,900 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 15th total of 9,257,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34,154.5 days.

Snam Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNMRF traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447. Snam has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNMRF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snam from €5.10 ($5.37) to €5.00 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Snam from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.25 ($5.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Snam from €5.40 ($5.68) to €5.30 ($5.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Societe Generale raised Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

