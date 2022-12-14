Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 220.5%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 220.5% from the November 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Sumitomo Stock Performance
SSUMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 14,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,314. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.77.
Sumitomo Company Profile

