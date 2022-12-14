Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rises By 16.9%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,944. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $207.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.94%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

