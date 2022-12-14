Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Declines By 25.3%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 15th total of 220,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at UniFirst

In other news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,978 shares of company stock valued at $536,040 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UniFirst stock traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.65. 107,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,963. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.94. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

