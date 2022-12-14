Siacoin Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $149.25 million and approximately $46.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,826.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00422555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00834082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00105542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.24 or 0.00612818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00254297 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,790,662,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

