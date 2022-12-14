Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SGFEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Siegfried in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Siegfried from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Siegfried alerts:

Siegfried Price Performance

Siegfried stock remained flat at $730.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Siegfried has a twelve month low of $730.00 and a twelve month high of $859.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $730.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $730.00.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

