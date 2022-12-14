Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,570. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

