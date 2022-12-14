Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,570. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile
