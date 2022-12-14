SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$91,800.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$91,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,135,675.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$1,337,538.00.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SilverCrest Metals

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.