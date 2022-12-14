SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$91,800.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$91,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,135,675.
Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$1,337,538.00.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.