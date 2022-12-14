Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,167,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 2,516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,556.7 days.

Sinopharm Group Trading Down 3.2 %

SHTDF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Sinopharm Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.76.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

