Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Short Interest Update

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the November 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SZZL remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,936. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Sizzle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $12,153,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sizzle Acquisition Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

