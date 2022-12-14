SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,200 shares, a decline of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 607,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 221.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.25 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

