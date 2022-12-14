Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNN. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 1,530 ($18.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,362.67.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SNN stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
