Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMGZY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Smiths Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.24) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Smiths Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

