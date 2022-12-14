Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,325,500 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 9,421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Smoore International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Smoore International alerts:

Smoore International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMORF remained flat at 2.16 during trading on Wednesday. Smoore International has a 1 year low of 2.10 and a 1 year high of 5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.15.

Smoore International Company Profile

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smoore International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoore International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.