Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in November

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Society Pass in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass Price Performance

Shares of SOPA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 137,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,470. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

About Society Pass

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Society Pass by 281.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Society Pass by 47.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Society Pass by 37.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.