Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 13.9% in November

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,400 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Society Pass in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of SOPA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 137,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,470. Society Pass has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.
Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.
