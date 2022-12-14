SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. 169,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,481. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

