Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Solid Power Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.