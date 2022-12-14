Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Solid Power had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 392.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

