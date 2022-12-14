Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sopra Steria Group Stock Performance

SPSAF stock remained flat at $188.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.00. Sopra Steria Group has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Get Sopra Steria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sopra Steria Group from €168.00 ($176.84) to €156.00 ($164.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.