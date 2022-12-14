Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE SOR opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

In other news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 76.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

