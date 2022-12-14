Sourceless (STR) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $153.82 million and approximately $658.89 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00014117 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00034919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020323 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00238216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0065643 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $50.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

