South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Down 24.4% in November

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

SJI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.86 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

