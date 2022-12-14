South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.68

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 70609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.22.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $608.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,081,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,562,000 after buying an additional 65,341 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 279.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 416,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 306,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

