SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,486,043. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.