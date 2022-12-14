SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.7% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

