SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Lessened by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

