SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Founders Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.9% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $54.55. 22,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,071. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

