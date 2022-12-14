SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 29,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 47,755 shares.The stock last traded at $55.22 and had previously closed at $55.16.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.21.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.