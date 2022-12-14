Spence Asset Management Buys 542 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after purchasing an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $161.78 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $204.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

