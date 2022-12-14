Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.34.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Splunk Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.97. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.